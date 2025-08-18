Northern Edge 2025: CMV-22 Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A maintainer assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 conducts maintenance on a U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey propeller during exercise Northern Edge 2025 at Joint-Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2025. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)