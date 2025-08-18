Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 2025: CMV-22 Maintenance [Image 2 of 2]

    Northern Edge 2025: CMV-22 Maintenance

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A maintainer assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 conducts maintenance on a U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey propeller during exercise Northern Edge 2025 at Joint-Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2025. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

