Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pit crew works during Iowa Corn 350 [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pit crew works during Iowa Corn 350

    NEWTON, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Pit crew members work in the pit during the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 Cup Series at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. Earlier, the Iowa National Guard participated in pre-race activities, including flyovers and color presentations, honoring U.S. military service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 16:54
    Photo ID: 9266165
    VIRIN: 250803-A-AY917-1941
    Resolution: 3000x2001
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: NEWTON, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pit crew works during Iowa Corn 350 [Image 13 of 13], by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iowa National Guard Honor Guard presents colors at Iowa Corn 350
    Iowa National Guard Honor Guard presents colors at Iowa Corn 350
    Iowa National Guard honor guard at Iowa Corn 350
    Iowa National Guard honor guard at Iowa Corn 350
    Iowa Air National Guard after KC-135 flyover at Iowa Corn 350
    KC-135 from 185th Air Refueling Wing flies over Iowa Corn 350
    Race cars compete at Iowa Corn 350
    Race cars compete at Iowa Corn 350
    Race cars compete at Iowa Corn 350
    Iowa National Guard honor guard presents colors at Iowa Corn 350
    Pit crew works during Iowa Corn 350
    Pit crew works during Iowa Corn 350
    Pit crew works during Iowa Corn 350

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    race car
    Nascar
    Iowa Corn 350 Cup Series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download