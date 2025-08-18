Pit crew works during Iowa Corn 350

Pit crew members work in the pit during the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 Cup Series at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. Earlier, the Iowa National Guard participated in pre-race activities, including flyovers and color presentations, honoring U.S. military service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)
|08.03.2025
|08.19.2025 16:54
|9266165
|250803-A-AY917-1941
|3000x2001
|3.45 MB
|NEWTON, IOWA, US
|2
|0
