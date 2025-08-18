New Mexico Senators visit JTF-SB Soldiers at the southern border

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Capt. Colt Horton, and Lt. Col. Cris Gasperini, with 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB), greet New Mexico Sen. William Sharer and Sen. Pat Woods during their visit to Santa Teresa, N.M., Aug. 18, 2025. JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kelvineisha Buck)