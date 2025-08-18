Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Mexico Senators visit JTF-SB Soldiers at the southern border

    New Mexico Senators visit JTF-SB Soldiers at the southern border

    SANTA TERESA, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Kelvineisha Buck 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    From left, U.S. Army Capt. Colt Horton, and Lt. Col. Cris Gasperini, with 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB), greet New Mexico Sen. William Sharer and Sen. Pat Woods during their visit to Santa Teresa, N.M., Aug. 18, 2025. JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kelvineisha Buck)

