Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial Plaza

250805-N-FD081-1001-WASHINGTON (August 05, 2025) Musician 1st Class Dana Dominguez, from San Antonio, TX performs in the final "Concert on the Avenue" concert of 2025 to an enthusiastic crowd. Each summer the Navy Band performs for the public every Tuesday evening at the US Navy Memorial in Washington DC. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)