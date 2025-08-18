597th Logistics Career Fellows Hit the Deck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left to right ) Sherita Bennett, Logistics Career Field Fellows Program, U.S. Army Civilian Career Management Activity (ACCMA), intern; Joe Hayslett, 597th Transportation Brigade, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, operations (S3); and Matthew Hagenlocher, Logistics Career Field Fellows Program, ACCMA, intern; pose on a dock July 24, 2025, where they travelled to observe and document the load-out of equipment and supplies from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, onto a roll-on/roll-off container carrier at the Port of Beaumont, Texas.

Both Fellows are shining examples of how Army Civilian careers open doors to worldwide impact, personal growth, fourth component partnerships and mission-critical service.