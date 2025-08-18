Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    597th Logistics Career Fellows Hit the Deck

    BEAUMONT, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    (From left to right ) Sherita Bennett, Logistics Career Field Fellows Program, U.S. Army Civilian Career Management Activity (ACCMA), intern; Joe Hayslett, 597th Transportation Brigade, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, operations (S3); and Matthew Hagenlocher, Logistics Career Field Fellows Program, ACCMA, intern; pose on a dock July 24, 2025, where they travelled to observe and document the load-out of equipment and supplies from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, onto a roll-on/roll-off container carrier at the Port of Beaumont, Texas.
    Both Fellows are shining examples of how Army Civilian careers open doors to worldwide impact, personal growth, fourth component partnerships and mission-critical service.

