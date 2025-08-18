Rapid Support Logistics Career Fellows Hit the Deck

Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson | (From left to right ) Sherita Bennett, Logistics Career Field Fellows Program, U.S....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson | (From left to right ) Sherita Bennett, Logistics Career Field Fellows Program, U.S. Army Civilian Career Management Activity (ACCMA), intern; Joe Hayslett, 597th Transportation Brigade, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, operations (S3); and Matthew Hagenlocher, Logistics Career Field Fellows Program, ACCMA, intern; pose on a dock July 24, 2025, where they travelled to observe and document the load-out of equipment and supplies from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, onto a roll-on/roll-off container carrier at the Port of Beaumont, Texas. Both Fellows are shining examples of how Army Civilian careers open doors to worldwide impact, personal growth, fourth component partnerships and mission-critical service. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— Matthew Hagenlocher and Sherita Bennett, interns in the Logistics Career Field Fellows Program under the U.S. Army Civilian Career Management Activity (ACCMA), gained valuable boots-on-the-ground experience alongside the 597th Transportation Brigade, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC). On July 24, 2025, they joined the brigade’s “Rapid Support” team—comprising both Soldiers and civilian professionals—to observe and document the load-out of equipment and supplies from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, onto a roll-on/roll-off container carrier at the Port of Beaumont, Texas.



Headquartered at Fort Eustis, Virginia, the 597th Transportation Brigade plays a critical role in global sustainment operations, moving Joint Force warfighters—and their gear—across the globe to engage, compete, and defend in the international arena.



This mission offered Hagenlocher and Bennett, newly assigned as logistics career specialists, a firsthand look at port operations and the intricate coordination between U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army (DA) Civilians, and the “fourth component”—industry partners. Together, these entities ensure that each load meets the rigorous standards required by the military’s ever-evolving operational demands.



Bennett, a Birmingham, Alabama native, described the experience as “eye-opening” after a year of classroom instruction.



“Visiting the Port of Beaumont brought my future position into focus and gave me firsthand experience in how I will support movements for our warfighters,” Bennett said. “The cohesiveness of the Soldiers, civilians, and contractors [while loading] a vessel was astounding to witness… the process flowed so well.”



The interns observed the distinct roles and lines of effort among the various participants. Deploying Soldiers managed their own high-value cargo, while DA Civilians and Soldiers from the 842nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, SDDC, oversaw operations. Ship crews, ground crews, and service members worked in concert to maneuver cargo and vehicles aboard the vessel—each step aligned with a pre-determined stow plan and meticulously documented.



Hagenlocher, originally from Northfield, Vermont, said the scale and complexity of the operation underscored the importance of communication.



“My biggest takeaway is the importance of developing and managing relationships,” he said. “At the Port of Beaumont, I observed how the vessel captain, battalion staff, and contractors harmonize to conduct an efficient and effective deployment.” “More than anything, it provided context,” he added.



The fellows were given a comprehensive view of operations—from spreadsheets, maps, and orders during the planning phase at brigade headquarters to the docks, where cargo hits the deck and real-world missions rely on logistical precision.



“I understand where my future role fits into the larger picture,” Hagenlocher said. “Moving forward, I will approach things with a much greater awareness of how the Army interrelates—and where my decisions impact people and organizations further down the line.”