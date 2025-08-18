A native of Sergeantsville, New Jersey, Commander B. C. Richards graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He lateral transferred into the Human Resources Community in 2013.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 10:37
|Photo ID:
|9265193
|VIRIN:
|250801-N-HS670-1506
|Resolution:
|1417x1890
|Size:
|764.46 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander Brian C. Richards, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.