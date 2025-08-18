Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander Brian C. Richards

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Commander Brian C. Richards

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    A native of Sergeantsville, New Jersey, Commander B. C. Richards graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He lateral transferred into the Human Resources Community in 2013.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 10:37
    Photo ID: 9265193
    VIRIN: 250801-N-HS670-1506
    Resolution: 1417x1890
    Size: 764.46 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Brian C. Richards, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NTAG Great Lakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download