    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 Water Purification Training [Image 6 of 6]

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 Water Purification Training

    AN-YANG BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    Warrant Officer Jose Rodriguez, a petroleum systems technician assigned to Company A, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, offers Soldiers purified water during Ulchi Freedom Shield, at An-yang Base, Korea, Aug. 19, 2025.

    Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 07:39
    Photo ID: 9264717
    VIRIN: 250819-A-BF020-1167
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 15.52 MB
    Location: AN-YANG BASE, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 Water Purification Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

