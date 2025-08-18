Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 Water Purification Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Warrant Officer Jose Rodriguez, a petroleum systems technician assigned to Company A, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, offers Soldiers purified water during Ulchi Freedom Shield, at An-yang Base, Korea, Aug. 19, 2025.



Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)