Warrant Officer Jose Rodriguez, a petroleum systems technician assigned to Company A, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, offers Soldiers purified water during Ulchi Freedom Shield, at An-yang Base, Korea, Aug. 19, 2025.
Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|08.19.2025
|08.19.2025 07:39
|9264717
|250819-A-BF020-1167
|6240x4160
|15.52 MB
|AN-YANG BASE, KR
|4
|0
Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 Water Purification Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Mark Bowman