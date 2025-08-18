Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 MOBEX [Image 5 of 6]

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 MOBEX

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Sheldon 

    8th Army

    The training event is part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security and stability in Northeast Asia.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 06:18
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
