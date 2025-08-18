Date Taken: 08.15.2025 Date Posted: 08.18.2025 22:53 Photo ID: 9264256 VIRIN: 250815-A-A4479-1002 Resolution: 1123x750 Size: 220.74 KB Location: KR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Brigadier General Jason H. Rosenstrauch, Deputy Commanding General-Support, 2nd Infantry Division, hosted a team-building physical training session [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.