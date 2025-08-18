Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Congratulations to Sgt. 1st Class Desiree Bruton, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, on a well-deserved promotion July 25 at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois! Your leadership, commitment, and dedication to service continue to inspire. Col. Thomas Boland, chief of staff, served as host. Bruton serves as ASC’s G4 (Logistics) noncommissioned officer.