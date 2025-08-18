Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Congratulations to Sgt. 1st Class Desiree Bruton, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, on a well-deserved promotion July 25 at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois! Your leadership, commitment, and dedication to service continue to inspire. Col. Thomas Boland, chief of staff, served as host. Bruton serves as ASC’s G4 (Logistics) noncommissioned officer.

