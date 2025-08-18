Congratulations to Sgt. 1st Class Desiree Bruton, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, on a well-deserved promotion July 25 at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois! Your leadership, commitment, and dedication to service continue to inspire. Col. Thomas Boland, chief of staff, served as host. Bruton serves as ASC’s G4 (Logistics) noncommissioned officer.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9263399
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-GN656-1347
|Resolution:
|3813x3008
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
