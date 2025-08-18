District of Columbia National Guard members arrive at Union Station
in Washington, D.C., Aug. 17, 2025. Guard members are positioned at key locations throughout the city to provide a visible security presence alongside law enforcement partners. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 11:51
|Photo ID:
|9262453
|VIRIN:
|250817-A-YY901-2571
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.