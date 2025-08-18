Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia 

    Joint Task Force DC

    District of Columbia National Guard members arrive at Union Station
    in Washington, D.C., Aug. 17, 2025. Guard members are positioned at key locations throughout the city to provide a visible security presence alongside law enforcement partners. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

