CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi speaks to Airmen assigned to multiple Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadrons within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. During his visit, Flosi gathered insight regarding the implementation of Mission Generation Force Elements in the deployed environment and their role in rapidly generating combat flying operations across the CENTCOM theater. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)