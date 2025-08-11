CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Garrett, 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels information service center section chief, explains the functions of a Parrot ANAFI USA drone to Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. The 378th ELRS’s innovative operation expedities the fuel line inspection process, ensuring fuel experts can safely, securely and efficiently inspect multiple bladders along miles of fuel lines with minimal risk to operators. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)