U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Garrett, 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels information service center section chief, explains the functions of a Parrot ANAFI USA drone to Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. The 378th ELRS’s innovative operation expedities the fuel line inspection process, ensuring fuel experts can safely, securely and efficiently inspect multiple bladders along miles of fuel lines with minimal risk to operators. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 03:31
|Photo ID:
|9262026
|VIRIN:
|250811-F-CW240-1845
|Resolution:
|3590x2391
|Size:
|715.05 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF visits the 378th AEW [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
