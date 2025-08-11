Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF visits the 378th AEW [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jebson Edge, 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels superintendent, explains how the 378th ELRS developed an innovative process to inspect fuel lines within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. The innovative process of using an autonomous platform to observe and detect potential threats to the tactical fuel systems allows 378th ELRS Airmen to perform rapid airfield assessments, post-attack reconnaissance, and routine inspections on the largest tactical fuel site within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 03:31
    Photo ID: 9262025
    VIRIN: 250811-F-CW240-1775
    Resolution: 3568x2377
    Size: 620.57 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF visits the 378th AEW [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMSAF visits the 378th AEW
    CMSAF visits the 378th AEW
    CMSAF visits the 378th AEW
    CMSAF visits the 378th AEW
    CMSAF visits the 378th AEW
    CMSAF visits the 378th AEW
    CMSAF visits the 378th AEW
    CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    CMSAF
    378thAEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download