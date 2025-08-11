CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jebson Edge, 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels superintendent, explains how the 378th ELRS developed an innovative process to inspect fuel lines within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. The innovative process of using an autonomous platform to observe and detect potential threats to the tactical fuel systems allows 378th ELRS Airmen to perform rapid airfield assessments, post-attack reconnaissance, and routine inspections on the largest tactical fuel site within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)