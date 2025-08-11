Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pose for a picture with Sailors assigned to USS America (LHA 6), after to a softball game, Aug. 16, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. ((U.S. Navy photo by Airman Eguypson Jeudy)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 23:05
|Photo ID:
|9261873
|VIRIN:
|250816-N-NO896-1162
|Resolution:
|2558x1705
|Size:
|777.58 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli vs USS America Softball Game [Image 2 of 2], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.