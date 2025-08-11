USS Tripoli vs USS America Softball Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pose for a picture with Sailors assigned to USS America (LHA 6), after to a softball game, Aug. 16, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. ((U.S. Navy photo by Airman Eguypson Jeudy)