Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli vs USS America Softball Game [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Tripoli vs USS America Softball Game

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Olen Harris, from Warner Robbins, Georgia, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), pitches a ball during a softball game against Sailors assigned to USS America (LHA 6), Aug. 16, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 23:00
    Photo ID: 9261868
    VIRIN: 250816-N-KX492-1925
    Resolution: 809x1214
    Size: 708.1 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli vs USS America Softball Game [Image 4 of 4], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli vs USS America Softball Game
    USS Tripoli vs USS America Softball Game
    USS Tripoli vs USS America Softball Game
    USS Tripoli vs USS America Softball Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripoli
    LHA7
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download