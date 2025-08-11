Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC Guard supports DC Safe and Beautiful mission [Image 2 of 2]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. John Garcia 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. service members assigned to the District of Columbia National Guard, take part in the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, Joint Task Force District of Columbia on Aug. 16, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC, supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. These National Guard service members provide critical support, including crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control, in support of law enforcement. D.C. Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.”

