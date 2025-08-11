DC Guard supports DC Safe and Beautiful mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members assigned to the District of Columbia National Guard, take part in the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, Joint Task Force District of Columbia on Aug. 16, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC, supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. These National Guard service members provide critical support, including crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control, in support of law enforcement. D.C. Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.”