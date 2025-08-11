Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 Marine Live Fire Exercise Atlantic Ocean [Image 9 of 9]

    CP25 Marine Live Fire Exercise Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonas Womack 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2025) Marines assigned to Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, FAST Battalion, Bravo Company, 5th Platoon conduct a live-fire exercise aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in the Atlantic Ocean during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 13, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 07:38
    VIRIN: 250813-N-DI219-1021
    This work, CP25 Marine Live Fire Exercise Atlantic Ocean [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jonas Womack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

