SEA Joins DCNG CSEL for D.C. Beautiful and Safe Task Force Briefing

Senior Enlisted Advisor John T. Raines III, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, attends a briefing with Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, command senior enlisted leader of the District of Columbia National Guard, during a visit to the D.C. Armory on Aug. 16, 2025. The briefing about the D.C. Beautiful and Safe Task Force took place at the Joint Operations Center (JOC). The SEA serves as the Chief’s principal military advisor on all enlisted matters affecting training, operations, health of the force, and enlisted professional development. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control in support of law enforcement. D.C. Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.” (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright, D.C. National Guard Public Affairs Office)