    SEA Joins DCNG CSEL for D.C. Beautiful and Safe Task Force Briefing [Image 3 of 6]

    SEA Joins DCNG CSEL for D.C. Beautiful and Safe Task Force Briefing

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Senior Enlisted Advisor John T. Raines III, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, attends a briefing with Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, command senior enlisted leader of the District of Columbia National Guard, during a visit to the D.C. Armory on Aug. 16, 2025. The briefing about the D.C. Beautiful and Safe Task Force took place at the Joint Operations Center (JOC). The SEA serves as the Chief’s principal military advisor on all enlisted matters affecting training, operations, health of the force, and enlisted professional development. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control in support of law enforcement. D.C. Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.” (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright, D.C. National Guard Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 18:15
    Photo ID: 9260960
    VIRIN: 250816-Z-PL327-1012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEA Joins DCNG CSEL for D.C. Beautiful and Safe Task Force Briefing [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Senior Enlisted Advisor
    National Guard
    DCsafe
    Safe and Beautiful

