Date Taken: 08.15.2025 Date Posted: 08.16.2025 04:22 Photo ID: 9260679 VIRIN: 250815-D-LS763-1032 Resolution: 5684x3563 Size: 1.71 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Trump, Putin Alaska Arrival [Image 13 of 13], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.