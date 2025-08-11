250813-N-HE318-3004 MEDITERRANEAN OCEAN (August 13, 2025) Ensign Frank Kerekes looks through binoculars on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) during a man overboard drill, August 13, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 04:29
|Photo ID:
|9260670
|VIRIN:
|250813-N-HE318-3004
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) officer looks through binoculars on ship's bridge wing [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.