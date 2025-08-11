Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) officer looks through binoculars on ship's bridge wing [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) officer looks through binoculars on ship's bridge wing

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    250813-N-HE318-3004 MEDITERRANEAN OCEAN (August 13, 2025) Ensign Frank Kerekes looks through binoculars on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) during a man overboard drill, August 13, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 04:29
    VIRIN: 250813-N-HE318-3004
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) officer looks through binoculars on ship's bridge wing

