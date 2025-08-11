Lt. Dan Band entertains nearly a thousand guests during July 2025 concert at Fort McCoLt. Dan Band entertains nearly a thousand guests during July 2025 concert at Fort McCoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A scene from the Lt. Dan Band concert event, which included actor/musician Gary Sinise, is shown July 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of people attended the free concert. Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Directorate of Emergency Services worked to ensure the concert went well. The band is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation which has been supporting military members and their families for nearly 15 years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)