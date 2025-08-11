Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman Changes Barrel on Machine Gun

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airman Changes Barrel on Machine Gun

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ellen Solberg 

    119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bailey Weisenbeck, a security forces specialist assigned to the 219th Security Forces Squadron, conducts a barrel change on an M2A1 .50-caliber machine gun during weapons qualification training at Camp Ripley, Minn., Aug. 5, 2025. Weisenbeck served as assistant gunner during the training, swapping the barrel after the gunner fired 200 rounds. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ellen Solberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 15:57
    Photo ID: 9259835
    VIRIN: 250805-Z-QX761-1001
    Resolution: 3777x2518
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Changes Barrel on Machine Gun, by TSgt Ellen Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    M2 .50 caliber machine gun

    Security Forces

    Machine Gun

    TAGS

    weapons qualification
    219th SFS
    machine gun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download