Airman Changes Barrel on Machine Gun

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bailey Weisenbeck, a security forces specialist assigned to the 219th Security Forces Squadron, conducts a barrel change on an M2A1 .50-caliber machine gun during weapons qualification training at Camp Ripley, Minn., Aug. 5, 2025. Weisenbeck served as assistant gunner during the training, swapping the barrel after the gunner fired 200 rounds. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ellen Solberg)