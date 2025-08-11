Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton Returns to San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Mark Faram 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The Ticonderoga Class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59), assigned to the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returns to its homeport of San Diego following a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. US Navy Photo by Mark D. Faram, Naval Surface Forces, Pacific (Released).

