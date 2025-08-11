The Ticonderoga Class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59), assigned to the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returns to its homeport of San Diego following a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. US Navy Photo by Mark D. Faram, Naval Surface Forces, Pacific (Released).
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 12:53
|Photo ID:
|9259369
|VIRIN:
|250813-N-NT811-8852
|Resolution:
|3486x1729
|Size:
|403.99 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Princeton Returns to San Diego, by Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Princeton (CG 59)