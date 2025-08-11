U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cody Lewis, aerospace medical technician with the 157th Medical Group, 157th Air Refueling Wing, poses for a photo after receiving the New Hampshire National Guard Commendation Medal at Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H., August 10, 2025. Lewis saved the life of a fellow Jiu-Jitsu classmate in cardiac arrest at a martial arts class in Londonderry, N.H. December 10, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 07:59
|Photo ID:
|9258518
|VIRIN:
|250810-Z-WI936-2037
|Resolution:
|5663x3768
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beyond the Uniform: Airman’s Training in Leadership, Healthcare Becomes a Lifeline, by TSgt April Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.