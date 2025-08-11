Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beyond the Uniform: Airman’s Training in Leadership, Healthcare Becomes a Lifeline

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cody Lewis, aerospace medical technician with the 157th Medical Group, 157th Air Refueling Wing, poses for a photo after receiving the New Hampshire National Guard Commendation Medal at Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H., August 10, 2025. Lewis saved the life of a fellow Jiu-Jitsu classmate in cardiac arrest at a martial arts class in Londonderry, N.H. December 10, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)

