Beyond the Uniform: Airman’s Training in Leadership, Healthcare Becomes a Lifeline

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cody Lewis, aerospace medical technician with the 157th Medical Group, 157th Air Refueling Wing, poses for a photo after receiving the New Hampshire National Guard Commendation Medal at Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H., August 10, 2025. Lewis saved the life of a fellow Jiu-Jitsu classmate in cardiac arrest at a martial arts class in Londonderry, N.H. December 10, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)