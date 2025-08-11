Beyond the Uniform: Airman’s Training in Leadership, Healthcare Becomes a Lifeline

PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. – For Master Sgt. Cody Lewis, an aerospace medical technician with the 157th Medical Group, the discipline and training etched into his very being during his time with the New Hampshire Air National Guard are not confined to the flightline or deployment zone. They are a part of who he is, a silent commitment to service that extends into every aspect of his life. This commitment proved life-saving when his quick thinking and medical expertise helped a fellow Jiu-Jitsu student who suddenly went into cardiac arrest.



The incident unfolded during a seemingly ordinary martial arts class in Londonderry, N.H. A classmate mentioned feeling unwell and stepped aside, only to collapse moments later. Panic threatened to grip the room, but in a split second, years of training kicked in for Lewis.



According to Lewis, the gym owner noticed the ill student did not look good and quickly enlisted the help of another student who was a firefighter, and knowing Lewis had medical training, the firefighter immediately asked for his assistance. Adrenaline surging, Lewis did not hesitate.



"There was no hesitation,” Lewis said. “We knew what we needed to do".



Together, Lewis, the off-duty firefighter, and the owner worked as a team to assist. Initially, they sat down the distressed student, asked for his medical history, and kept checking his overall well-being. Shortly afterwards, while Lewis checked for a pulse, and found none, he initiated CPR. The gym owner retrieved an automated external defibrillator (AED), and as a team delivered life-saving shocks. Lewis said the Air Force’s ingrained need for action took over.



"I’ve been a medic for 13 years,” said Lewis. “It was just muscle memory, which is what we try to teach people when we teach CPR, and that’s exactly what happened."



Their combined efforts proved successful. As the ambulance arrived, the student in cardiac arrest regained consciousness and his pulse returned thanks to the decisive actions of his fellow classmates.



"Our job is to save lives, both in the field and off the field,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Hutchinson, senior enlisted leader of the 157th MDG.



Hutchinson said Lewis demonstrated the key attributes of a master sergeant, including leading from the front and prioritizing the well-being of others.



“He is one of our TCCC instructors which is Tactical Combat Casualty Care,” explained Hutchinson. “It’s embedded in us to react and think while we’re reacting. He relied on his training, and his training worked.”



Word of Lewis' heroic actions eventually reached his team at Pease Air National Guard Base, which resulted in an outpouring of congratulations and gratitude. Additionally, Lewis received the New Hampshire National Guard Commendation Medal presented by Brigadier General William Davis, assistant adjutant general for the NHNG on August 10, 2025. Despite the accolades, Lewis remains remarkably humble.



"I did what needed to be done and what I would expect any of us would do," said Lewis.



Lewis encouraged Airmen and the community to "take action," "help others," and "just do" rather than assuming someone else will act.



In the aftermath, Lewis said the support from his Jiu-Jitsu community was overwhelming. So much so that weeks later, Lewis and the firefighter organized and taught CPR to members of all the academies in the immediate area.

Lewis' story is more than just a tale of a life saved. It is a testament to the profound character development and leadership training fostered within the Air Force. These are qualities that extend far beyond military duties and into the fabric of everyday life, making a tangible, life-saving difference in the lives of others.

