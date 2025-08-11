Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tomahawk Battalion, 2-23 Infantry, conducts Squad Live Fire Exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    Tomahawk Battalion, 2-23 Infantry, conducts Squad Live Fire Exercise

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Maj. Steven Modugno 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, Tomahawks, conducted a live-fire exercise while training at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea on Aug 13, 2025. This training is done to maintain a capable, trained, and combat-ready force.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 07:05
    This work, Tomahawk Battalion, 2-23 Infantry, conducts Squad Live Fire Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Steven Modugno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

