Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, Tomahawks, conducted a live-fire exercise while training at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea on Aug 13, 2025. This training is done to maintain a capable, trained, and combat-ready force.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 07:05
|Photo ID:
|9258487
|VIRIN:
|250813-A-XX000-1003
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tomahawk Battalion, 2-23 Infantry, conducts Squad Live Fire Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Steven Modugno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.