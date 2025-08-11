Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    354th AEW completes REFORPAC 25

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    354th AEW completes REFORPAC 25

    GUAM

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 354th Air Expeditionary Wing take a group photo during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 25 in Guam, July 30, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 20:28
    Photo ID: 9258016
    VIRIN: 250730-F-CJ259-1004
    Resolution: 5378x3841
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th AEW completes REFORPAC 25, by TSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INDOPACOM
    U.S. Air Force
    PACAF
    DLE 2025
    REFORPAC2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download