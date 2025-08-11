354th AEW completes REFORPAC 25

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 354th Air Expeditionary Wing take a group photo during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 25 in Guam, July 30, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)
07.30.2025
08.14.2025
|9258016
|250730-F-CJ259-1004
|5378x3841
|2.45 MB
|Location:
GU
|4
|0
