Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits U.S. Special Operations Command

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, signs the U.S. Special Operations Command guest book during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 8, 2025. The visit included discussions with USSOCOM, leadership underscoring a shared commitment to mission excellence, enduring values, and the people who make them possible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice)