    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits U.S. Special Operations Command [Image 3 of 3]

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits U.S. Special Operations Command

    MACDILL AIRFORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, signs the U.S. Special Operations Command guest book during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 8, 2025. The visit included discussions with USSOCOM, leadership underscoring a shared commitment to mission excellence, enduring values, and the people who make them possible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 16:18
    Photo ID: 9257501
    VIRIN: 250808-M-SK635-1317
    Resolution: 6814x4545
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIRFORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits U.S. Special Operations Command [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Cutler Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCOM
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS)
    meeting

