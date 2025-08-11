U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, signs the U.S. Special Operations Command guest book during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 8, 2025. The visit included discussions with USSOCOM, leadership underscoring a shared commitment to mission excellence, enduring values, and the people who make them possible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 16:18
|Photo ID:
|9257501
|VIRIN:
|250808-M-SK635-1317
|Resolution:
|6814x4545
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIRFORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits U.S. Special Operations Command [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Cutler Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.