    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) presents Warfighter of the Week [Image 2 of 2]

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) presents Warfighter of the Week

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    250814-N-VA510-1002 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (August 14, 2025) Command Master Chief Brandy Gennete, left, command master chief of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), recognizes Master-at-Arms Seaman Ethan Goode, from Princeton, West Virginia, assigned to Stennis, as the Warfighter of the Week, Aug. 14, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira)

    This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) presents Warfighter of the Week [Image 2 of 2], by SA Oliver McCain Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    WOW
    CVN74

