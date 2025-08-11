USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) presents Warfighter of the Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250814-N-VA510-1002 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (August 14, 2025) Command Master Chief Brandy Gennete, left, command master chief of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), recognizes Master-at-Arms Seaman Ethan Goode, from Princeton, West Virginia, assigned to Stennis, as the Warfighter of the Week, Aug. 14, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira)