Coast Guard Cutter Eagle crew competes in Galley Wars during LA Fleet Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Gorby and Petty Officer 2nd Class Reba Persons, culinary specialists assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, prepare their dish during the Galley Wars competition at Los Angeles Fleet Week in San Pedro, California, May 24, 2025. The annual culinary contest, held aboard the Battleship IOWA Museum, features teams from the U.S. Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and the Los Angeles police and fire departments. The event challenges chefs to craft gourmet meals using limited ingredients, showcasing their creativity and skill. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Frank Lower)