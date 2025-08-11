Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DULUTH, Minn. (July 2, 2025) - Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart, from Hanover, Md., participates in a youth engagement event during Duluth Navy Week in the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of responsibility, July, 2, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.