    NFL’s Washington Commanders host 2025 Training Camp [Image 9 of 10]

    NFL’s Washington Commanders host 2025 Training Camp

    ASHBURN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Military service members and their families met players from the NFL’s Washington Commanders during their 2025 Training Camp in Ashburn, Va., Aug. 10, 2025. The event provided opportunities for spectators and participants to meet with Commanders’ players during the Salute to Service Boot Camp. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 11:53
    Photo ID: 9256841
    VIRIN: 210101-F-TO650-1788
    Resolution: 7377x4918
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: ASHBURN, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, NFL’s Washington Commanders host 2025 Training Camp [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAA
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    Salute to Service
    Washington Commanders
    2025 Training Camp

