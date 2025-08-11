Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Mass Casualty Training [Image 3 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Mass Casualty Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250814-N-QR506-1040 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 14, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jonathan Hipolito, right, from Kent, Washington, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Anayahgrace Elsen, left, from Dennis, Kansas, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), assess a simulated casualty during a mass casualty drill in the ship’s hangar bay, Aug. 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Mass Casualty Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

