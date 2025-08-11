Dogs of Grafenwöhr

U.S. Army military working dog Lucky, assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducts aggressive training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 13, 2025. The training reinforces teamwork and enhances the unit’s operational readiness.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 04:01
|Photo ID:
|9256172
|VIRIN:
|250813-A-PT551-2698
|Resolution:
|3018x3906
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|DE
