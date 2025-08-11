Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SV25 - Medical Evacuation MEDEVAC Training [Image 21 of 23]

    SV25 - Medical Evacuation MEDEVAC Training

    ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CHILE

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn 

    U.S. Army South

    Military forces from the United States of America, Chile, Argentina and Peru participate in medical evacuation training during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 13, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 22:57
    Photo ID: 9255977
    VIRIN: 250813-Z-RV314-1089
    Resolution: 4644x3096
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SV25 - Medical Evacuation MEDEVAC Training [Image 23 of 23], by SFC Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    CASEVAC
    MEDEVAC
    SV25
    Southern Vanguard 25

