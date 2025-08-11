Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Test: Proving Lethality in the Real World

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys 

    Air Force Test Center

    After examining the foundation of trusted digital models, the rigor of ground testing, and the role of simulation in accelerating design, the final installment of Developing Lethality: Steward of the Digital Thread brings the process full circle, demonstrating how stewardship of the digital thread extends from concept to combat. Flight test and integrated Flag events represent the culmination of the digital thread, where concepts are validated under pressure and turned into combat-ready capabilities.

