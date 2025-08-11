The U.S. Army Concert Band rehearses in Brucker Hall for a community concert at The U.S. Capitol. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera, August 13, 2025 in Arlington, Va.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 13:04
|Photo ID:
|9254864
|VIRIN:
|250813-A-BN614-1030
|Resolution:
|5417x3611
|Size:
|14.44 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Concert Band rehearsal [Image 15 of 15], by SFC Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.