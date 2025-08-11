The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform a photo chase mission over Mt. Rushmore National Memorial, South Dakota, on July 25, 2025. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Thunderbirds performed this photo chase to showcase independence and freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)
|07.25.2025
|08.13.2025 11:34
|9254536
|250725-F-XN197-2472
|5748x3832
|2.54 MB
|KEYSTONE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|2
|0
This work, Thunderbirds Perform Photo Chase over Mt. Rushmore [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.