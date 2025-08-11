Thunderbirds Perform Photo Chase over Mt. Rushmore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform a photo chase mission over Mt. Rushmore National Memorial, South Dakota, on July 25, 2025. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Thunderbirds performed this photo chase to showcase independence and freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)