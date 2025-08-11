Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds Perform Photo Chase over Mt. Rushmore [Image 17 of 17]

    Thunderbirds Perform Photo Chase over Mt. Rushmore

    KEYSTONE, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform a photo chase mission over Mt. Rushmore National Memorial, South Dakota, on July 25, 2025. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Thunderbirds performed this photo chase to showcase independence and freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 11:34
    Photo ID: 9254536
    VIRIN: 250725-F-XN197-2472
    Resolution: 5748x3832
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: KEYSTONE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds Perform Photo Chase over Mt. Rushmore [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS

