Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BORTAC detains an illegal alien in Frederick, Md. [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BORTAC detains an illegal alien in Frederick, Md.

    FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Jaime Rodriguez Sr  

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) arrests a illegal alien in Frederick, Maryland. August 12, 2025. CBP photo by Jaime Rodriguez

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 11:33
    Photo ID: 9254525
    VIRIN: 250812-H-PX819-1188
    Resolution: 8729x5887
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BORTAC detains an illegal alien in Frederick, Md. [Image 11 of 11], by Jaime Rodriguez Sr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BORTAC detains an illegal alien in Frederick, Md.
    BORTAC detains an illegal alien in Frederick, Md.
    BORTAC detains an illegal alien in Frederick, Md.
    BORTAC detains an illegal alien in Frederick, Md.
    BORTAC detains an illegal alien in Frederick, Md.
    BORTAC detains an illegal alien in Frederick, Md.
    BORTAC detains an illegal alien in Frederick, Md.
    BORTAC detains an illegal alien in Frederick, Md.
    BORTAC detains an illegal alien in Frederick, Md.
    BORTAC detains an illegal alien in Frederick, Md.
    BORTAC detains an illegal alien in Frederick, Md.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBP
    BORTAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download