    109th Airlift Wing tests crisis readiness during August exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    109th Airlift Wing tests crisis readiness during August exercise

    SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jamie Spaulding 

    109th Air Wing

    Airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing sharpened their skills during a Combat Readiness Exercise held Aug. 6-10 at Stratton Air National Guard Base.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 08:15
    Photo ID: 9253981
    VIRIN: 250809-Z-YD502-5910
    Resolution: 6213x4142
    Size: 16.49 MB
    Location: SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, US
