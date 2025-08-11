Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines with CLB-1 conduct an M-27 grenade range [Image 5 of 6]

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines with CLB-1 conduct an M-27 grenade range

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participate in an M-27 grenade range in Darwin, Australia, Aug. 11, 2025. Marines conduct grenade range training to maintain proficiency in employing explosives safely and effectively in combat operations. MRF-D is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Stippey)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 06:32
    Photo ID: 9253941
    VIRIN: 250811-M-JE726-4817
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines with CLB-1 conduct an M-27 grenade range [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CLB-1
    M-27
    MRF-D 25.3
    Marines
    EOD
    Grenade

