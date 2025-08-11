U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participate in an M-27 grenade range in Darwin, Australia, Aug. 11, 2025. Marines conduct grenade range training to maintain proficiency in employing explosives safely and effectively in combat operations. MRF-D is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 06:32
|Photo ID:
|9253941
|VIRIN:
|250811-M-JE726-4817
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines with CLB-1 conduct an M-27 grenade range [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.