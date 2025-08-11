MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines with CLB-1 conduct an M-27 grenade range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participate in an M-27 grenade range in Darwin, Australia, Aug. 11, 2025. Marines conduct grenade range training to maintain proficiency in employing explosives safely and effectively in combat operations. MRF-D is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Stippey)