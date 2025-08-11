Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSBn-Africa takes part in inspection to help ensure international treaty compliance

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    08.13.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Battalion Africa and the Darby Military Community hosted a joint team of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Air Force Europe arms control personnel at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, Aug. 12, 2025, as part of a Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe inspection exercise designed to enhance readiness and compliance with international treaties and agreements.

    The inspection exercise helped highlight requirements and processes to ensure collective awareness, streamline preparedness actions, and more clearly define roles in meeting inspection expectations. Pictured here is the team in from of the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa headquarters. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

