AFSBn-Africa takes part in inspection to help ensure international treaty compliance

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Battalion Africa and the Darby Military Community hosted a joint team of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Air Force Europe arms control personnel at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, Aug. 12, 2025, as part of a Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe inspection exercise designed to enhance readiness and compliance with international treaties and agreements.



The inspection exercise helped highlight requirements and processes to ensure collective awareness, streamline preparedness actions, and more clearly define roles in meeting inspection expectations. Pictured here is the team in from of the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa headquarters. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)