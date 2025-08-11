Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 3 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Sea and Anchor Detail

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250811-N-QR506-1046 OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 11, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Brian Hill, center, from Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prepares an anchor during sea-and-anchor evolution in the ship’s fo’c’sle, Aug. 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 20:00
    Photo ID: 9253509
    VIRIN: 250811-N-QR506-1046
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

