    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives for L.A. Fleet Week [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives for L.A. Fleet Week

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Frank Lower 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) arrives in Los Angeles for L.A. Fleet Week, May 21, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Frank Lower)

