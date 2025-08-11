Close-up of the FCC Chairman’s Award for Advancement in Accessibility presented to Victoria Bond in 2025, recognizing her work in promoting equitable communication and management of the Emergency Response Interpreter Credentialing Program. Bond is the Community Outreach Coordinator at the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9253273
|VIRIN:
|250724-O-NC916-8670
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|13.95 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Victoria Bond receives FCC Chairman’s Award for Advancement in Accessibility [Image 6 of 6], by Judy Kioski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.