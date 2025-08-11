Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Victoria Bond receives FCC Chairman’s Award for Advancement in Accessibility [Image 6 of 6]

    Victoria Bond receives FCC Chairman’s Award for Advancement in Accessibility

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Judy Kioski 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Close-up of the FCC Chairman’s Award for Advancement in Accessibility presented to Victoria Bond in 2025, recognizing her work in promoting equitable communication and management of the Emergency Response Interpreter Credentialing Program. Bond is the Community Outreach Coordinator at the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

    FCC
    Arizona Deparment of Emergency and Military Affairs
    Arizona DEMA
    Accessible Communication
    Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
    Emergency Response Interpreter Credentialing program

