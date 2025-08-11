Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NNSY Welders Receive RT 100 percent first-time pass rate on weld joints since February 2025 [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NNSY Welders Receive RT 100 percent first-time pass rate on weld joints since February 2025

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Shop 26 Welders have received a Radiographic Testing (RT) 100 percent first-time pass rate on all weld joints (both nuclear and non-nuclear) since February 2025. NNSY nuclear welders work primary system components supporting work at NNSY and other locations including Naval Station Norfolk, Nuclear Regional Maintenance Department (NRMD)-Kings Bay, and Nuclear Power Training Unit New York.  NNSY’s non-nuclear welders work secondary system components on carriers and submarines at NNSY, including on USS Montpelier (SSN 765), USS John Warner (SSN 785) and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Production radiography film regularly receives oversight from internal and external auditors and technical experts.  Findings have confirmed the high quality and first-time success of the NNSY welders and RT inspection team. 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 07:23
    Photo ID: 9252007
    VIRIN: 250731-N-YO710-4828
    Resolution: 5925x3950
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY Welders Receive RT 100 percent first-time pass rate on weld joints since February 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NNSY Welders Receive a RT 100 percent first-time pass rate on all weld joints since February 2025
    NNSY Welders Receive RT 100 percent first-time pass rate on weld joints since February 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Welders
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Getting It Done
    Force Behind the Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download