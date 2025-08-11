NNSY Welders Receive RT 100 percent first-time pass rate on weld joints since February 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Shop 26 Welders have received a Radiographic Testing (RT) 100 percent first-time pass rate on all weld joints (both nuclear and non-nuclear) since February 2025. NNSY nuclear welders work primary system components supporting work at NNSY and other locations including Naval Station Norfolk, Nuclear Regional Maintenance Department (NRMD)-Kings Bay, and Nuclear Power Training Unit New York. NNSY’s non-nuclear welders work secondary system components on carriers and submarines at NNSY, including on USS Montpelier (SSN 765), USS John Warner (SSN 785) and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Production radiography film regularly receives oversight from internal and external auditors and technical experts. Findings have confirmed the high quality and first-time success of the NNSY welders and RT inspection team.