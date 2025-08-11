709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Kenneth Wright, a military police officer assigned to 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, applies facial camouflage for the final 709th MP Battalion quarter board competition lane at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, July 24, 2025. This competition tests Soldiers’ knowledge, physical fitness, and proficiency in various military tasks.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 04:21
|Photo ID:
|9251918
|VIRIN:
|250724-A-PT551-2251
|Resolution:
|4115x4115
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
