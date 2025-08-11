Koa Moana 25 Marines Conduct Blood Type Testing for Chuukese Locals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Iffrig, a hospital corpsman with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, tests a Chuukese local’s blood type during Koa Moana 25 on Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, August 9, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)